Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $236,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

