Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

