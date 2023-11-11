Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.