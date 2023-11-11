Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 1.7 %

ASAI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

