Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.