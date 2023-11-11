Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 727 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $358.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $364.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.82.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

