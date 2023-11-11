Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IMTM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

