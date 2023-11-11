Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

