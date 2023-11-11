Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

