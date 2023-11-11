Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 297,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $906,878. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.