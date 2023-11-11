Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 106,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,375 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 14.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 481,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $8,294,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 97,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Copa Stock Up 0.1 %

CPA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

