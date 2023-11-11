Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $162.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

