Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

