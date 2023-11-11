Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

