Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $376.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $439.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

