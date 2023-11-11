Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $139,145,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.71 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

