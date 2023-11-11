Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

