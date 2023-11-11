Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 45,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 26,902 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

