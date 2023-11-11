Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $275.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.67.

Several research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

