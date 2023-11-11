Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

