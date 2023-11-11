VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Head to Head Comparison

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) and Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get VMware alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VMware and Nexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $13.35 billion 4.84 $1.31 billion $3.31 45.24 Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VMware and Nexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nexi 0 2 1 0 2.33

VMware presently has a consensus price target of $160.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than Nexi.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Nexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 10.48% 113.34% 6.27% Nexi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VMware beats Nexi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, HCX, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and anywhere workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, Horizon, Mobile Threat Defence, and Digital Employee Experience Management. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Data Suite, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including VMware Aria Cloud Management, VMware Aria Suite, VMware Aria Universal Suite, and vCloud Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, systems integrators, and contractors. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. VMware, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.