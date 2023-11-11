VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 8.2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,402,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,730,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.65 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 114,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 320,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

