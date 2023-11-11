Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) were up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 266,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 117,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

