Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

