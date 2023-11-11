Wedbush Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $15.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

