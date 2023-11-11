Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of AQST opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

