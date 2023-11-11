Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.