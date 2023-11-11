Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $9.50

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Get Playtika alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $18,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.