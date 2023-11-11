West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

