William Blair Comments on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

