William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

MDxHealth Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Shares of MDxHealth are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. Research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

