William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,343.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 478,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 156.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Jamf by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 308,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

