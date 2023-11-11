William Garret Holt Purchases 10,256 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.