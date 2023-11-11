William Garret Holt Purchases 10,256 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.