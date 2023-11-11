WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Down 4.7%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 115,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,824,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 2.2 %

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

