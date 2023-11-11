Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

