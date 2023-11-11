Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 15,393 Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALVO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alvotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALVO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Alvotech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Alvotech Price Performance

NYSE:ALVO opened at $9.01 on Friday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvotech Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

