Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,698 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

NYSE ETX opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

