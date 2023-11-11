Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 42,272.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

