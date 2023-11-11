Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NTG opened at $33.33 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

