Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 197.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MHD opened at $10.73 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.