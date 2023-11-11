Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Forafric Global PLC has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.