Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the second quarter worth $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $290,000.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

