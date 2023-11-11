Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BTZ opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

