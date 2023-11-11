Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,836,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 427,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,569 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

