Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.