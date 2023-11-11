Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 133,874 Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,874 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 607.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,925,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWAC stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

