Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

