Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,251,000 after acquiring an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $287,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEZ opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

headquartered in oklahoma city, chesapeake’s operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the united states. the company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas gathering and compression businesses.

