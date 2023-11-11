Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 237,764 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 237,764 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3,429.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 553.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $17.32 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

