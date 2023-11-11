Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 53,035 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DFP opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $21.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.